Mariner LLC Has $396,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

