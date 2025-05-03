Mariner LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,269,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

