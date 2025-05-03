Mariner LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omnicell by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.16 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

