Mariner LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 106,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $966.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.