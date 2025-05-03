Mariner LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in EnerSys by 87.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 85,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in EnerSys by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.