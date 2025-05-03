Mariner LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Parsons declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

