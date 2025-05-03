Mariner LLC Has $422,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 651.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

IAG opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

