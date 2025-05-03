Mariner LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,516,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,614,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $334.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $291.90 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.69 and a 200-day moving average of $328.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

