Mariner LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

