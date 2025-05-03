Mariner LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,136,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after buying an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $13,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,836,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

