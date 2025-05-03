Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 79,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,428,000.

BATS:SMOT opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

