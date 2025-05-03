Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

