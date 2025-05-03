Mariner LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Q32 Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTTB stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Q32 Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $53.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Q32 Bio ( NASDAQ:QTTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QTTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

