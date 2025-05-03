Mariner LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18,362.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

