Mariner LLC Purchases 3,234 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.36% of BK Technologies worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BK Technologies by 64,342.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKTI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87. BK Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of BK Technologies from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

