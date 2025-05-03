Mariner LLC Purchases 3,266 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSG Entertainment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSG Entertainment by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSG Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,477,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSG Entertainment

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

