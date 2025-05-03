Mariner LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE PBH opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

