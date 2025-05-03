Mariner LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

