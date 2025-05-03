Mariner LLC Purchases 93 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5,688.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $152.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

