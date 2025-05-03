Mariner LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,480,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

