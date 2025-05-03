Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 74,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Laidlaw raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This trade represents a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

