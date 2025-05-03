Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YPF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $45,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of YPF opened at $29.04 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

