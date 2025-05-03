Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 156,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

