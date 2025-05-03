Mariner LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

