Mariner LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mariner LLC's holdings in Brink's were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $46,603,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,257,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 82,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brink’s by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $115.91.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink's had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink's Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

