Mariner LLC Sells 400 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $46.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

