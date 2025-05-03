Mariner LLC Sells 66 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 1,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $362.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

