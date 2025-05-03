Mariner LLC Trims Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,724,000.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This trade represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 in the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $11.91 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

