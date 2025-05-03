Mariner LLC Trims Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

