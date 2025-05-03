Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

