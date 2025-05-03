MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

MSA stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

