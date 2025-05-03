Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBOS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NBOS stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

