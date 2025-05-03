NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 13,681 Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 1,435.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €14.98 ($17.02) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.39. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of €7.59 ($8.63) and a 12-month high of €19.75 ($22.44). The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

