NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

