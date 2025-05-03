NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 3,422 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

