NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.93.

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.