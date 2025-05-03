NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.