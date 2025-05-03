NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 5,650 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,259 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

UUUU opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $919.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

