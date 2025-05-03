NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,056 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Orion Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,430,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 126,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 273,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 101,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSE ORN opened at $7.26 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.