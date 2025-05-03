NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,624,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 131,598 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

CIK opened at $2.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

