NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ouster by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $5,343,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Insider Activity at Ouster

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

