NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

