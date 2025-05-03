NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $93.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,032.14. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

