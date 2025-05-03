NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 267.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSB stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

