NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,985,000 after purchasing an additional 148,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 995,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 471,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $96,180,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

