NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IHE opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

