NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $167.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average is $157.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

