NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 6,041.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elme Communities by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400,834 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELME stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -514.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

