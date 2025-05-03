NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Black Hills by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.28 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

