NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

